Terry Allen Shifflett, 66, of McGaheysville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Terry was born May 9, 1957, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Paul and Eva Shifflett.
Welding was his profession, but farming was his passion. He enjoyed motorcycles and classic cars. He had a great friendly disposition and always made you laugh; he had the best “laugh.” Those who knew him have many fond memories and funny stories of Terry. He will forever be missed.
On Oct. 12, 1985, he married Debbie Shifflett, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Melissa Mitchell Sullivan, Lindsey Shifflett and Jamie Shifflett; sisters, Susie Dovel (Danny) and Becky Herring (Ronnie); grandchildren, Dylan Dofflemyer and significant other, Autumn Moon, Patrick Sullivan, Joshua Sullivan and Jagger Sullivan; and numerous nieces, nephews and many special friends.
A visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug, 16, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.