Terry Brent Forren, 63, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home. Mr. Forren was born Jan. 9, 1958, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Carolyn Fay Forren Turner.
He was employed in the trucking industry for 39 years, working for J.E. Bazzle and was lastly self-employed by Forren Trucking. He was known for being a hard worker, and loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his family.
On March 14, 1976, he married the former Kathy Sue Turner, who survives. They were married for 45 years.
Also surviving are a son, Wesley Brent Forren and girlfriend, Terri Fulk, of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Dakota Forren and Kaitlyn Forren; stepfather, Marshall Turner Jr. of Timberville; and his beloved dog, “Mindy.”
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by Forrest and Lucille Forren, who raised him.
Pastor Jim Hall will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Monday, April 19, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
