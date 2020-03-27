Terry Lee “Froggy” Layman, 62, of Rockingham, Va., died March 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 6, 1957, in Harrisonburg to Earl Franklin Layman of Rockingham and Dorothy Jean Minnich Layman of Broadway.
He was a truck driver for Streett Trucking. He was a member of the New Market Eagles No. 4264 and the Bowhunters of Rockingham.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two sons, Travis Layman and wife, Amy, of New Market and Kendall Layman of Harrisonburg; one daughter, Kristin Kinsey and husband, Aaron, of Sangersville; one brother, Ronald Layman and wife, Kathy, of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Theresa McElroy Baccetti and husband, Mike, of Puyallup, Wash., and Elle McElroy of Puyallup, Wash.; and 11 grandchildren.
The body was cremated. There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bowhunters of Rockingham, 3616 State Route 833, Keezletown, VA 22832 or New Market Eagles, 57 White Mill Road, New Market, VA 22844.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.