Terry Lee Reel, 52, of Rawley Springs, Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022. Born Jan. 19, 1970, in Franklin, W.Va., he was a son of the late Ollie and Catherine Thompson Reel.
Mr. Reel graduated from Franklin High in 1989 and was raised in Pendleton County. He had a longstanding career as a truck driver with Heritage Services in Dayton for almost 20 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with friends and loved ones.
Terry is survived by a son, Justin Reel and wife, Kristin, of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Jenna Reel of Broadway; brothers, Mark Reel, John Reel and Billy Reel; former spouse, Tawnia Litten of Broadway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.
A memorial gathering is planned for a later date in 2023 in West Virginia.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
