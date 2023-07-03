Terry Lester Morris
Terry Lester Morris, 81, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Born April 9, 1942, in New Castle, Pa., he was the son of the late Lester Dilworth and Shirley Anna Williams Morris.
Terry was a professor of chemistry for many years at Southwest Virginia Community College in Cedar Bluff, Va. The church was also a central facet of his life. He was a member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, and prior to his move to Sunnyside Retirement Community, he served Westfork Presbyterian Chapel as a lay pastor. A dedicated Rotarian for decades, he served as the president of the Rotary Club in Richlands, Va., and he was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Surviving are his son, Irwin Morris and wife, Chris, of Cary, N.C.; two grandchildren, Madeline Morris of Athens, Ga. and Cameron Morris of Raleigh, N.C.; and his sister, Toni Morris of Indianapolis, Ind.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Linda Wherry Morris.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. July 7, 2023, at Sunnyside Meredith Chapel.
Interment will be private at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
