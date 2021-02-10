Terry Lynn Martin
Terry Lynn Martin, 57, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Harrisonburg on Sept. 3, 1963, and was the son of Maxine Grimm Martin of Grottoes and the late Marion Earl Martin.
Terry graduated from Spotswood High School, class of 1981. He was a dry wall finisher and loved being in the outdoors.
He was united in marriage to Sarah Louise (Arbogast) Martin on March 19, 1983.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are his son, Terry Lynn Martin Jr. of Winchester; sister, Mary Darlene Whitsell and husband, Kevin, of Stuarts Draft; nephew, Jeremy Ours and wife, Rebecca, of Grottoes; and niece, Jessica Locas and husband, Jacob, of Short Pump.
Services will be private.
