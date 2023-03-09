Terry Lynn Whitmer
Terry Lynn Whitmer, 67, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Staunton Post Acute & Rehabilitation.
He was born Feb. 2, 1956, and was a son of the late Carl Whitmer and Helen Shifflett.
Terry had worked as a pipe fitter. He had attended Briery Branch Church of the Brethren. He loved playing music, riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing.
Terry is survived by his children, Ashley Whitmer and Steven Whitmer, both of Bridgewater; six sisters, Diane Cave of Harrisonburg, Pamela Presgrave of Timberville, Melody Whitmer of Monett, Mo., Tina Dean of Harrisonburg, Debbie (Joe) Lane of Deland, Fla., and Lori Whitmer of Dayton; his pride and joy was his granddaughter, Braelynn “Lil B” Swartz; his stepmother, Judy Whitmer of Dayton, special friend, Tammy Whitmer of Bridgewater; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Terry’s life will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Barry Gantt officiating.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sheltering Arms, 2000 Wilkes Ridge Drive, Richmond, VA 23233.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
