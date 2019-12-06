Terry Nelson Wakeman Sr., 56, of Toms Brook, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home. The funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at Wakeman’s Grove Church of the Brethren in Edinburg. Pastor Mark Bowyer and Pastoral Assistant P.G. Coverstone will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a meal following the service at the church.
Mr. Wakeman was born April 20, 1963, in Woodstock, son of Nelson Clem Wakeman of Edinburg and the late Peggy Ann Rinker Wakeman. He was a 1981 graduate of Central High School and was employed at LSC Communication in Strasburg. He was a member of Wakeman’s Grove Church, where he served on the church board as deacon and was a junior high advisor. He was the square dance caller for “Just 4 Fun”. He was preceded in death by his wife, Crystal Neff Wakeman.
Surviving, along with his father, are six children, Terry Nelson Wakeman Jr. and wife, Katie, of Woodstock, Casey Marie Carper and husband, Matthew, of Mount Jackson, Austin Clides Wakeman, Connor Morgan Wakeman, Georgia Kendall Wakeman and Ella Ireland Wakeman, all of Toms Brook; brother, Bryan Scott Wakeman of Edinburg; step mother, Jama Sue Wakeman of Edinburg; step sisters, Katrina Lynn Barr and husband, Terry, of Delaware, Wendy Sue Cook and husband, Clay, of Woodstock, and Tonya Leigh Hall and husband, Chad, of Stephen City; step brother, Trent Allen Kingree and wife, Bettina, of Woodstock; grandchildren, Clayton Richard Carper, Tilden Allen Carper and Asher Lucas Wakeman (on the way), and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wakeman Grove Church of the Brethren, 668 Wakemans Grove Road, Edinburg, VA. 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
