Terry Raye Taylor, 58, of Stanley, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 10, 1961, in Luray and was a son of the late Russell Warren Taylor and Charlotte Reva Seal Taylor.
Mr. Taylor was a manager for Johnson Controls Fire Protection for 38 years. He was a member of the Calvary Independent Brethren Church in Stanley.
On Sept. 17, 1983, he married Susan Annette Shank Taylor, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four sisters, Betty Topley and Wanda Shenk, both of Luray, Barbara Kling of Stanley, and Laura Meadows of Elkton. He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Supples.
A private graveside service will be conducted Saturday, May 9, at the Calvary Independent Brethren Cemetery by the Rev. Charles Turner.
Bradley Funeral Home will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 8, to sign the register book.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Independent Brethren Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.