Terry Wayne Breeden, 60, of Elkton, died Thursday May 12, 2022, at his home.
Born in Rockingham County on April 26, 1962 he was the son of the late Dennis and Mary Yancey Breeden.
Mr. Breeden was employed as a factory rep. with Rhino Ag. He loved hunting, woodworking and his new chickens. He could build or fix anything. He was well known in the farming community from years of selling farm equipment.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Loren Breeden of McGaheysville, his partner Carol Liddle of Elkton, his life long friend Terry Coffman of Port Republic and many extended family members.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Monday May 16, 2022 at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Gail Heiston officiating. Interment was private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
