Thane K. Wilkins
Thane Keith “Chief” Wilkins, 83, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home. Mr. Wilkins was born May 23, 1937, on top of Shenandoah Mountain and was a son of the late Rev. Arnold Dean and Ruth Bland Turner Wilkins.
He attended Edom United Methodist Church and was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren.
On Oct. 14, 1961, he married Evelyn Lucille Ritchie Wilkins, who passed away July 26, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen Dale Reed Wilkins.
Mr. Wilkins went to work for his in-laws at David A. Reed Excavating, where he operated heavy machinery, his favorite being the bulldozer. Later in life, Mr. Wilkins became the president of David A. Reed & Sons Inc. He retired in 2001.
Mr. Wilkins had a great love for the top of the Shenandoah Mountain above Criders. He spent many hours over the years watching for deer and wild turkeys with his best friends while on the mountain. Mr. Wilkins also had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Surviving are his daughter, Robin Goble and husband, Micheal, of Harrisonburg; siblings, Kay Thalia Bowman and husband, Larry, of Broadway, Dawn Chloe Long of Broadway; sister-in-law, Joyce B. Wilkins of Broadway; grandchildren, Adam Reed Goble and wife, Kathleen, of Bridgewater, Elizabeth Megan Goble of Harrisonburg, Shawn Keith George of Harrisonburg, Nicole Lynne George of Staunton; and great-grandchildren, Mason George, Aedan Goble, and Emma Grace Goble.
In addition to his parents and spouses, Mr. Wilkins was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Lisa Ann Wilkins and Lynne George; brother, Paul Harlan Wilkins; and a brother-in-law, J.T. Long.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so on Thursday afternoon from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed.
All other services will be private.
Due to COVID-19, visitation and food at the Wilkins home will not be received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Daniel Slater, 12623 Bare Ridge Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Those wishing to leave online condolences may do so by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
