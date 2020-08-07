The Rev. Arnold David Repass Sr.
Reverend Arnold David Repass Sr., 69, of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Mr. Repass was born Jan. 28, 1951, in McComas, W.Va., and was a son of the late Leonard A. Sr. and Dixie Maxine Ruble Repass. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Jean Repass, and a granddaughter, Jayden Repass.
Arnold moved to the Valley in 1984 from Princeton, W.Va., and was the pastor and founder of Victory Temple Church in Harrisonburg. He had a great love for playing the Hammond Organ. This opened up many opportunities to share his love for music and preaching The Gospel all over the country. He enjoyed singing, preaching and tinkering with cars, restoring a 1957 Chevy Belair and 1966 Chevelle.
On Feb. 3, 1984, he married Betty Collier Repass, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ashley Repass-Shifflett (Todd) of Staunton, Va., Pamela Mathena of Peterstown, W.Va., Tonya Martin (Johnny) of Narrows, Va., David Repass (Stephanie) of Jemison, Ala., and Vanessa Davis (Brad) of Princeton, W.Va.; siblings, Kenneth Wayne Repass of Princeton, W.Va., The Rev. Leonard Repass Jr. of Elizabeth, Tenn., and Vicki Repass and Kimberly Wolfe, both of Princeton, W.Va. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and a grand pup, Chyna.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Larry Strickler officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his two special grandchildren and caregivers, Levi and Sierra Baker.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings will be required and social distancing encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
