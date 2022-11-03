The Rev. Barry Keith Ecroyd Sr., 59, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mr. Ecroyd was born Nov. 12, 1962, in Washington, D.C. and was the son of Sheila Cave of Elkton and Richard Ecroyd of New York.
Barry was employed at Food Lion in Elkton as the Perishable Manager for over 10 years. He was an Evangelist who served in Africa, the Philippines, Mexico and throughout the Shenandoah Valley. Barry would always answer the call to preach or pray at anytime, anywhere he may be and in any situation. He was a 3rd degree black belt in karate, he loved playing golf, was an avid hunter and loved family get togethers.
On July 11, 1998, he married Cheryl Lynn Ecroyd, who survives.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by four sons, Barry Ecroyd Jr. and wife, Billie Jo, Jordan Ecroyd, Colby Ecroyd and Dalton Ecroyd; four brothers, Richard Ecroyd and wife, Debbie, Jeff Ecroyd and wife, Alison, Greg Ecroyd and wife, Marcie, and Joseph Ecroyd; a sister, Ashley Ecroyd; three grandchildren, Jarred Viands and wife, Katelynn, Trey Ecroyd, and Madison Grace Ecroyd; two great-grandchildren, Oaklynn Viands and Waylon Viands; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
A time of celebration will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Mercy Seat Church in Elkton with Pastors Wayne Taylor and Carter Dean officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Seat Church Mexico Missions, P.O. Box 508, Elkton VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
