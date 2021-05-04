The Rev. David Glen Langston, 79, of Broadway, Va., passed away May 2, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living in Harrisonburg. He was born Feb. 7, 1942, in Brownsville, Texas, to the late Austinn and Del Lutz Langston.
David was a minister with the United Methodist Church. He was a police chaplain for the Harrisonburg and Broadway Police Department.
On Oct. 1, 1983, he married the former Tara DeButts, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Scott Langston and wife, Allyson, of Staunton; one granddaughter, Madi Langston; one sister, Kristina Ibanez and husband, Juan, of Texas; one brother, Kenneth Langston and wife, Shirley, of Texas; one sister-in-law, Sharon Richardson and husband, Rich, of Virginia; beloved dogs, Graham and Addison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Drs. Tom Murphy and Franklin Gillis will conduct a memorial service 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway. Per CDC requirements, masks and social distancing are required. The body was cremated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Industrial and Commercial Ministries, 57 South Main St., Unit 612, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Cat’s Cradle, 122 South Main St., Unit 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.