The Rev. David Ray Burrough, 73, of Broadway, passed away Jan. 26, 2023, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
He was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Morgantown, W.Va. and was a son of the late Rev. Austin Ray and G. Viola Spring Burrough.
David graduated from East Fairmont High School in Fairmont, W.Va., Class of 1967, graduated from Eastern Mennonite College, Class of 1975, graduated from Eastern Mennonite Seminary in 1979 and received his Master’s Degree. As an ordained Elder, he pastored churches in West Virginia and Virginia for 44 and a half years, beginning in 1968. He was a trained chaplain with ICM. David was a Mason and a member of A.F.A.M. Rockingham Union Lodge No. 27, Scottish Rite 32nd degree (Richmond Valley), Royal Arch Mason, Knights Templar and the Valley Shrine Club-Acca Shriners. He disliked family reunions until he found out Booker T. Washington was born on his ancestor’s farm in Roanoke.
On July 30, 1988, he married the former Carolyn Sager, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Monica K. Ashcraft of Shinnston, W.Va.; two sons, Michael S. Burrough of Buchannon, W.Va., and Charles L. Turner and wife, Laura, of Broadway; eight grandchildren, Cody, Chelsea, Steven, Emily, Adam, Clara, Bethany and Erika; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, the Rev. William F. Burrough and wife, Janette, of Lancaster, Va.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Turner.
Pastors Tommy Lewis-Crosby, Ed Pruitt and Yun Goo Kang will conduct a memorial service Monday at 2 p.m. at Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway. Burial will be private in Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery near Broadway.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to pay their respects and sign a guestbook.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
