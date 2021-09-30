The Rev. Dr. Anil Daniel Solanki, 83, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home.
Dr. Solanki was born Sept. 21, 1938, and was a son of the late Daniel Paul and Shantaben Daniel Solanki. On June 11, 1964, he married Shaila Rai.
His initial career was as a civil engineer in Gujarat, India. During that time, he experienced God’s call to ministry and enrolled in the Bachelor of Divinity program at Union Biblical Seminary (UBS) in 1966. He also completed a Master of Theology degree and then joined UBS as professor and dean. In 1976, he was ordained a minister by the Methodist Church. His post-graduate studies were completed at Ohio State University from 1978-1982 where he earned a Doctorate in Administration of Higher Education. His major life project was translating the Bible into the Gujarati language. The translation project began in 1970 and ran for almost 35 years thereafter.
In Virginia, he served as a professor at Eastern Mennonite Seminary and pastored at Valley Central UCC and St. Luke’s County Line UCC. He was a member of St. Luke’s UCC and more recently attended Ridgeway Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, Shaila Solanki, he is survived by his children, Elizabeth Solanki, Susmita Solanki, both of Harrisonburg, Madhur Solanki and wife, Maryam Solanki of Berryville, Va; siblings, Abhay Solanki, Ajay Solanki; and grandchildren, Rohan Solanki and Arman Solanki.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Solanki was preceded in death by his siblings, Amruta Desai, Ashok Solanki, and Ajit Solanki.
Information about a memorial service will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to emu.edu, shop.arborday.org or farmersfootprint.us.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.