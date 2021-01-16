The Rev. Dr. Charles M. Carlsson, Jr., 88, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities. Born May 23, 1932, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and was the son of the late, Charles M. Sr., and Mildred Bush Carlsson, a life-time Presbyterian. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, the former Virginia Ann Ellison, who passed away in August 1990, was also of Ridgewood, New Jersey. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen “Kathy” Bistline, in 2014.
A graduate of the Johns Hopkins University with the class of 1954, where he majored in Business Administration (BA.). Following his discharge from the Army after serving as an Intelligence Analyst in Heidelberg, Germany from 1955-1957, he entered the insurance industry and worked as a Claims Supervisor for seven years. Continuing to be active in the church, he was ordained a Ruling Elder at the age of twenty-six.
In 1963, after considerable thought and prayer, he enrolled at Union Theological Seminary in Virginia to prepare for the Christian Ministry. He received the Bachelor of Divinity Degree (cum laude) in 1966 and, in addition, was awarded a fellowship by the faculty providing for one year of further graduate study. He completed that work at Yale University Divinity School earning a Master of Sacred Theology degree in Christian Ethics in 1967.
Since his ordination as a Minister of the Word and Sacrament on Oct. 2, 1966, he has served as the pastor of four different Presbyterian churches in Virginia and West Virginia, including Trinity in Herndon, Va. and First Church in Martinsburg, W.Va. He received the Doctor of Ministry Degree from Union Theological Seminary in 1975. On June 30,1994, at the age of sixty-two, he was “Honorably Retired” by the Presbytery of the James, in the Richmond, Va. area.
Surviving are their two children, Charles Timothy Carlsson, and Thomas Mackinnon Carlsson, and three grandchildren, Matthew, Mackenzie, and Ryan.
Charlie spent his final years at Sunnyside keeping fit by swimming, walking and jogging, traveling mostly to Europe, reading theology, history, and fiction extensively, and was especially interested in our American Presidents. In 2000, he published a book entitled “Chiefs: A Concise History of Forty-Three Presidencies.” Numerous copies have been sold to school districts in Winchester, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.