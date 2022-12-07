The Rev. Dr. Edward (Ed) Harold Barrett Riedesel passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va.
Ed was an ordained Presbyterian minister who served churches in Ohio, Pennsylvania and central Florida, and he also worked as a hospice chaplain later in life. He and his wife, Joanne, traveled extensively to visit family and participate in ministerial conferences and exchanges across the USA, the UK, Europe, the Holy Land, and South Korea. They moved to Virginia in 2007 where they continued to be active volunteers.
Rev. and Mrs. Riedesel were the loving parents of four girls and one boy (Linda, Brenda, Sonda, Marsha and Mark), and they were blessed with 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg at a later date. For additional details, please visit www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.