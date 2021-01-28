Oh Lord, You are the portion of my inheritance and my cup; You maintain my lot. The lines have fallen to pleasant places; Yes, I have a good inheritance (Psalm 16:5-6).
Dr. Reverend Paul Anthony O’Gorek has been summoned by the Good Shepherd (John 10:27-28) and gathered with His people (Numbers 20:24). The progenitors of Paul were Edward V. and Julia Welnutz O’Gorek. Paul was born Feb. 14, 1950, in Michigan City, Ind.
The initial 18 years of his life were spent in Michigan City, Ind. At the University of Pittsburgh, he participated in basketball. By far the most significant experience during college was Paul’s decision to follow and serve Jesus Christ. Afterwards, he attended Gordon Conwell Seminary (M. Div) and Union Theological Seminary (Dr. Div.). Paul and his family served several churches in both West Virginia and Virginia. In addition, he served as a chaplain.
On Sept. 2, 1972, Paul married Sandra Jeanne Hultgren. Their children are Sarah Davis (husband, Steve), Samuel O’Gorek (wife, Kelly), and Joseph O’Gorek (wife, Megan). His grandchildren are: Jessalynne and Max Hull, Madison and Leah Davis, Connor, Alivia and Jackson O’Gorek, and Morgan Jarvis; sister, Helen Johnson (Bob) and brother, Larry O’Gorek.
Paul was preceded in death by his sisters, Phyllis Pahs (Bill), Elaine O’Gorek, Jean Frederick (Aaron), and sister-in-law, Imsun.
A service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial gift to Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
