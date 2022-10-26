The Rev. Elmo Pascale passed away at his home in the Crestwood Community of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC) on Sept. 21, 2022. He was born in Belleville, N.J., on April 26,1923, the son of the Rev. Benedetto and Rachel Corbo Pascale.
Elmo graduated from Bucknell University and Colgate Rochester Divinity School and was ordained in 1946. He also earned a master’s degree from New York University. He served at churches in New Jersey, New York, and Illinois, directed the Student Religious Foundation at the State College in Fredonia, N.Y. (now SUNY), where he was the chaplain, and he taught religion and philosophy at Lincoln College, in Lincoln, Ill. In Harrisonburg, he lived earlier at Massanetta Springs. He and his wife, Ella, who predeceased him in 2020, were active in religious, community, and political activities. His son, Jeffrey Pascale, predeceased him.
A memorial service celebrating the lives of Elmo and Ella will be held on Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at VMRC in the Strite Auditorium, 1401 Virginia Ave. in Harrisonburg, Va. Masks are required in the auditorium.
Contributions in Elmo’s memory may be made to The Center for Justice and Peacemaking, Eastern Mennonite University, 1200 Park Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.