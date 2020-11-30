The Rev. Ernest Everett Dovel, 80, of Elkton, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Rev. Dovel was born Dec. 3, 1939, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Ervin Lee and Elzy Joan Lam Dovel. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Wyant, and brothers, Justin Dovel and Robert Dovel.
Rev. Dovel was a graduate of the Jerry Falwell Christian Academy and has been preaching the Gospel for many years. He had attended Landmark Tabernacle and the Elkton Pentecostal Church. He farmed most of his life and enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, but most of all preaching the Gospel to his children and grandchildren.
On April 8, 1995, he married Vickie (Waybright) Dovel, who survives. Also surviving are nine children, Everette Dovel and wife, Debbie, William Dovel and wife, Terri, Ronnie Dovel and wife, Diane, Leisa Breeden and companion, Stacey, James Dovel and companion, Raven, Lana Frazier and husband, Wayne, Woody Hensley and companion, Crystal, Crystal Knight and husband, Zachary, and Ashley Dovel and husband, Shane; brothers, Issac Dovel and wife, JoAnn, and Olen Dovel and wife, Frances; sisters, Hilda Plum, Hazel McAlister and Phyliss Slye; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and a few on the way.
The funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with the Rev. Keith Powers and the Rev. Travis Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Peters Cemetery near Elkton.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared
