The Rev. James W. Burke, 83, of Quicksburg, Va., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main St., Front Royal, with the Rev. Everett Powell and the Rev. Harold Wetzel officiating. Burial followed at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Rev. Burke was born April 18, 1937, in Washington, Va., to the late Ervin Winson Burke and Martha Anderson Gillespie. He was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
He was the past Minister for Chester Gap Baptist Church and Valley Central church.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Vickie Lynn Burke; former wife of 40 years, Evelyn Burke; four daughters, Judy Wilder, Melanie Turpin (Richard), Carol Miller (Sonny) and Kim Nicholson (Ronald); son, James Burke II (Jennifer); two brothers, Abraham Burke and Eddie Burke; four sisters, Mabel Burke, Corrine Eastham, Sheila Henry and Janet Gillespie; 11 grandchildren, Ronald “Lee” Nicholson II, Matthew Nicholson, Stephen Bailey, Jodi Campbell, Denver Luttrell, Dakota Luttrell, James W. Burke III, Landon Burke, Benjamin Turpin, McKayla Turpin and Jeremy Woodall; seven great-grandchildren, Rosie Bailey, Laurel Campbell, Tripp Turpin, Bailey Turpin, Grady Turpin, Maverick Woodall and Marrick Woodall and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.