The Rev. John F. Taylor Jr., 89, of Mount Jackson, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Pine Meadow Assisted Living in Woodstock.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 10, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church (15226 Senedo Road) in Edinburg. Pastor Katie Gosswein will officiate. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery (321 Headquarters Road) in Edinburg. (Covid guidelines will be followed for all services.)
Pastor Taylor was born April 2, 1932, in Landis, N.C., son of the late John F. Taylor Sr. and Marriette Goodman Taylor.
He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1955 and Southern Seminary in 1958. He was a retired Lutheran pastor (ordained on June 8, 1958), serving Gold Hill Parish (Mt. Olive and St. Stephen) from 1959-1963, Peace Lutheran in Gibsonville, N.C., from 1963-1968, Grace Lutheran in Newton, N.C., from 1969-1973, Trinity Lutheran in Martinsburg, W.Va., from 1974-1980 and Edinburg Lutheran Parish (St. Jacob’s and Zion) from 1981-1999. He was a member of St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church and sang in the Holy Terrors. He was a member of the Hamburg Ruritan Club where he held many offices and was a Past Zone Governor, the Men’s Breakfast Group at Ben Franklin, the Walton and Smoot Breakfast Group and the Liar’s Club at Edinburg Shell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sigmon Taylor; son, Phillip Taylor; and brother, Thomas Taylor.
He is survived by two sons and their families, J. Mark Taylor and wife, Patty, from Stephens City and their children, Alison Denbigh and son, Carter, Jennifer Allen and her husband, Tom, and their children, Courtney and Brandon, Roger Varner and his wife, Marianne, and their children, Jonathan and Charlotte, and Andrea Bowen and her husband, Mike, and their children, Logan and Ashlyn; Paul Taylor and wife, Nikki, of Strasburg and their children, Reese Taylor and Riley McDonald. He is also survived by his sister, Anne Folkert and her husband, Bob, of California.
Pallbearers will be Roger Varner, Reese Taylor, Brandon Houser, Jesse Dyer, PJ Ryman, Riley McDonald, Alan Dodson and Dexter Mumaw.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Friends may also sign the guest book and pay their respects beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Edinburg Ministerial Association (which helps families in need), P.O. Box 175, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
