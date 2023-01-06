The Rev. John W. Glick, 83, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at home. Born Feb. 9, 1939, to the late Jesse L. and Grace (Wright) Glick, he graduated from North River High School, Nashville Auto Diesel College, Bridgewater College and Bethany Seminary. He was in Brethren Alternative Service (BVS).
He married Bonnie M. (Hansen) Glick in 1983, and is survived also by his daughters, Paula G. Koren (Steve) and Teresa R. Glick (Dawn); stepchildren, Steve Thomas (Sonya) and Kate Baker (Keith); granddaughters, Jillian R. Koren and Sarah K. Swengel (Cameron); stepgrandchildren, Danielle Danylo (Bill), Laura Thomas, Jacob Thomas (Jessica), Julie Thomas, Zach Thomas (Lauren); four great-grandchildren and two on the way; brother, Ray Glick (Sandra); sisters, Janice Fifer, Glenna Beard, Nancy Simmons, Diana Pugh; nieces and nephews; and the mother of his daughters Charlotte Klotzbach. John was preceded in death by stepgrandson, Micah; stepmothers, Norma and Gladys; one brother, Garland; three brothers-in-law and one nephew.
He was very active in the Church of the Brethren, being former pastor of churches in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Indiana and Virginia. He loved driving the school bus and enjoyed many activities at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
His family would like to thank the Bridgewater EMS and the RMH Emergency Department staff. Because he donated his body to medical research, a memorial service will be at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.