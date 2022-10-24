The Rev. L. Wayne Comer, of McGaheysville, Va., peacefully went to be with the Lord on Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born in Elkton, Va. and was the son of the late Harold Comer and Eula Stanley Comer Carter. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents that raised him, Harry and Gertrude Stanley.
At the young age of 11, he began to preach the Christian gospel in Elkton, later traveling to numerous states and Canada with the Rev. Ralph Hensley. He co-founded Grace Fellowship Church in Rileyville along with his wife and the help of close friends, Shirley and Ann Alger, which relocated to Shenandoah in 2000. A theologian, Wayne was knowledgeable in the Word of God through his dedication to reading and inductive study of the Bible. In addition to his love of reading books, Wayne delighted in his favorite culinary treat, banana pudding.
He was married to Naomi Derrow Comer, his wife of 57 years, who passed away on May 19, 2021. Also preceding him in death are a niece, Teresa Broyles and sister-in-law, Shirley Comer.
Surviving are a son, Curtis Ward and wife, Naomi; a daughter, Kim Roadcap and husband, Ronnie; brother, Donald “Donnie” Comer; grandchildren, Heather Ward, Curt Ward and wife, Bessie, Michelle Comer and fiancé, Jason Harrison, Joe Ward and wife, Brittany and Brooke Berry and husband, T.J.; great-grandchildren, Madison Boyers, Myleigh Boyers, Bailey Rowland, Lilly Berry and Aubree Berry; adopted great-granddaughter, Breonna Ayers; adopted great-great-granddaughter, Leilani and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jesse Booth officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home.
Condolence may be shared at kygers.com.
