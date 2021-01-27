The Rev. Laney L. Knight
The Rev. Laney Lee Knight, 88, a resident of Fulks Run, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.
Rev. Knight was born April 9, 1932, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Jack Andrew and Cliffie Caldwell Knight.
He pastored Peake Pentecostal Church for 56 years and conducted over 200 funerals. He cherished his church family and the community. He retired from The U.S. Forestry Service and from Wampler Foods. He enjoyed time outside with his horses and spending mornings at McDonald’s visiting with his friends.
On April 2, 1955, he married the former Helen Fulk, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Danny Knight of Fulks Run, Kenny Knight of Harrisonburg, Larry Knight of Hinton and Sandy Obaugh and husband, Jeff, of Hinton; daughter-in-law, Pat Knight of Timberville; grandchildren, Brandon Obaugh, Kody Knight, Kristin Knight and Matthew Knight; nieces and nephews and special niece and nephews, Karen Payne, Tommy Brooks and Carson Knight.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Knight was preceded in death by his siblings, Ralph Knight, Ted Knight, Paul Knight, Gladys Knight, Thelma Brooks and Lorraine Boone.
Pastors Jeff Warner and Charles David Clinedinst will conduct a funeral service Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at McMullen Funeral Home at 2 p.m. There will be limited seating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. For those wishing to attend the graveside service only, they may do so by joining the family at Mt. Clinton Cemetery following the funeral service at 3 p.m.
After 5 p.m. on Friday, the service will be available online to watch by clicking the link in his obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Thursday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
