The Rev. Lloyd Keith Powers
With a 50-year anniversary on June 5, 2021, Rev. Lloyd Keith Powers passed away June 19, 2021, with his wife, Becky, by his side. His caring children who were also with him are his son, Robert Kirk Powers and spouse, Jennifer; daughters, Dawn Annette Ambrose and spouse, Irvin, and Holly Gail Hatfield and spouse, Noah.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Keith Ambrose, Wesley Ambrose, Abigail Hatfield, Aden Hatfield, Kaydence Powers, Allison Powers, Makenna Powers and Mitchell Powers; great-grandchildren, Kamden Ambrose and Everlee Ambrose; as well as lifelong friends, Rev. Bill and Anita Watson, and daughter, Bilita Sipe and husband, Jeremy.
Keith was the son of the late Rev. F.K. Powers and Rayetta McCoy Powers. Survived by brother, Larry Powers and wife, Dawn; sisters, Gail Suffecool and husband, Gary, Charlotte Webb and husband, Dickie, and Sherry Smith.
Friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The family will receive friends Tuesday at the Landmark Tabernacle Church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A memorial service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the Landmark Tabernacle Church with The Rev. Tony Dovel officiating. A private interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville prior to the service.
My husband was able to live a full life of ministry of powerful evangelism, pastoring Landmark Tabernacle for 30 years, and accomplishing the task of missionary work in Moshi Tanzania for the last 22 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and many job opportunities that made his life joyfully complete. The cancer may have caused his death, but through our faith in our Lord we say, O grave, where is your victory and O death, where is your sting?
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Landmark World Mission foundation, PO Box 115, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
