The Rev. Owen David Shank, a longtime resident of the Shenandoah Valley, passed from this earthly sojourn into the arms of his heavenly Father on March 17, 2023. He was born in Mount Crawford, Va. in 1942 to Byard and Anna Ruth (Hertzler) Shank.
On July 18,1964, David married Lois Marie Chubb. They were blessed with 13 children of whom 12 survive.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Byard and Anna Ruth Shank; his brother, Henry Michael Shank; and two stillborn brothers; his son, Andrew Patrick Shank; and his great-grandson, Gilbert Wilder Jacobsen.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; his children and their spouses, Shane (Kim) Shank, David (Heather) Shank, Jonathan (Karen) Shank, Thomas (Renee) Shank, Charles Shank, Melissa Snitko, Robert Shank, Virginia (Peter) Wallace, Sarita (Adam) Brink, Christina (Julio) Galvan, Timothy (Gwen) Shank, Stephan Shank, and at least 54 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Ellen Elizabeth (Joseph) Shetler, Margaret Mae (Daniel)Lehman, Patricia Louise (John) Martin, Ray Jonathan (Marietta)Shank and Lois (Lowell) Gerber, and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Potters House Worship Center in Harrisonburg at 9:30 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023. Burial will take place at Pike Mennonite Church Cemetery, also in Harrisonburg. All are invited to join the family following the burial for a light luncheon and time of remembering.
Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service, Bridgewater, Va. is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.