The Rev. Randy Lester Shafer, 71, of Quicksburg, died Jan. 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Nov. 11, 1949, to Leo Lester Shafer, who preceded him in death, and Geneva Miller Shafer of Quicksburg, who survives.
Randy worked as a caretaker for Pleasant View Homes and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville.
On Nov. 15, 1969, he married the former Judy K. Mason, who preceded him in death on Dec. 1, 2018.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a son, Jonathan Shafer and wife, Angela Ann, of Timberville; daughters, Lori Fredericks and husband, Lowell, of Virginia Beach and Sara Shafer and husband, Paul Stover, of Timberville; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, Daniel Shafer of Quicksburg. In addition to his wife and father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jonathan and Walter Shafer.
The Rev. Ernest Halterman and Charles Miller will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Mount Jackson Cemetery in Mount Jackson, where per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.