The Rev. Sam Willard LeMay, 78, of Timberville, went home to be with his Lord July 26, 2022, at home with his family.
He was born Sept. 24, 1943, in Washington, D.C., to the late George and Shirley (Bailey) LeMay. He was raised in Arlington, Va.
He was trained and worked as an electrician out of Local No. 26 in D.C. for years before he became a minister. He had churches in Arizona, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. He also had a food and clothing ministry.
His greatest love was spending time with the children at a cabin on the river. He liked taking the children on road trips all over the country. He liked to hunt and fish. At one time, he was an EMT for the Washington Redskins.
On June 24, 1965, he married the former Linda Ayers, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Tim LeMay (Angie) of Stephens City, Va., Eric LeMay (Kristy) of Shippensburg, Pa., James R. LeMay (Tracy) of Holland, Mich., James T. LeMay (Lorie) of Chambersburg, Pa., Caleb LeMay, Nathan LeMay and Scott LeMay, all of Timberville, Kahyle LeMay (Sherry) of Chambersburg, Pa., Theresa Dalman (Tim) of Culpeper, Va., Andrea Keckley (Jim) of New Market, Sonya Lahmann (Scott) of Edinburg, Rose Burkett (David) of Harrisonburg, Edith Brill (Kevin) of Martinsburg, W.Va., Norma LeMay of Martinsburg, Dreama Hernandez of Chambersburg, Pa., Shawna Monn of Bellefonte, Pa., Megan Seal (Greg) of Harrisonburg, Charlotte Redcay of Mount Jackson, April LeMay of Chambersburg, Susan LeMay of Chambersburg, Katie LeMay and Tiffany LeMay of Timberville; 40 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Frank LeMay and Joshua LeMay; and one grandson, Kyle Golter.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with expenses.
