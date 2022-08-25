Thelma Clarine Eppard, 84, of Elkton, Va., passed away Aug. 23, 2022, at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living. Born March 10, 1938, in the Rinacas Corner area of Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late William Howard and Ethel Rodgers Shifflett.
Clarine began working at age 15 at Sleepwear. She later worked for 30 years at Blue Bell, which became Wrangler. Thelma loved cooking, reading her Bible, gardening, and making quilts. Her greatest joys in life were attending church and watching her family grow. She loved the daily rides around Elkton with her husband. Clarine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a very devoted member of Furnace United Methodist Church.
On Feb. 13, 1960, she married Bennie Elwood Eppard, who preceded her in death Sept. 28, 2020.
Clarine is survived by her daughter, Rita Stoddard and husband, Danny, of Elkton; sisters, Reba Dean, Irene Hensley and husband, Mervil, all of Elkton; brother, Ralph Shifflett, of Crimora; grandson, Brian Stoddard and wife, Heather; great-grandsons, Blake and Landon Stoddard; honorary grandsons, Daniel Beasley and wife, Jessy, and Dillon Hensley, all of Elkton; sisters-in-law, Doris Shifflett of Mount Solon and Mary Shifflett of Tuttle, Okla.; honorary sister-in law, Donna Samuels and husband, Pete and their children, Krista and her son, Chase, of Elkton, and Billy and his children, Layla and Noah, of Grottoes and also numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Hensley, Helen Lucas, Loretta Hensley, Edna Shifflett and Dorothy Shifflett and brothers, Earman Shifflett, Ervin Shifflett, Raymond Shifflett and Randall Shifflett.
A funeral service will be conducted at Furnace United Methodist Church Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Journeys Crossing for their exceptional care and kindness.
Memorial contributions may be made to Furnace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
