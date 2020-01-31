Thelma H. Harman, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Ms. Harman was born, March 21, 1938, in Mozer, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Mary Elizabeth Whetzel Hartman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion, Larry Stearn Hensley; sons, Walden “Wicky” Wayne Harman and Kenneth Harman; daughter, Karen Harman; and all 10 of her siblings.
Thelma was a member of Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene. She was employed in the poultry industry in Dayton for 31 years.
She is survived by two sons, Eugene “Dale” Harman of Harrisonburg and Larry Wayne Cook and wife, Sarah, of Mount Crawford; daughter, Lorena “Faye” Harman and companion, Todd Rodney, of Harrisonburg; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in the mausoleum at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
