Thelma Jean (Trumbo) Shank passed over into the arms of her Loving Father on April 25, 2022, at age 90, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, where she had been a resident since 2016. Thelma was born on Aug. 13, 1931, to Sarah (Myers) Trumbo and Norvell Preston Trumbo Sr. of Broadway, Va. She was one of triplets, along with her identical twin sister, Alma (Jane) Trumbo, with the third child having died at birth.
Thelma was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah (Myers) Trumbo; father, Norvell Preston Trumbo Sr.; uncle, John Myers; aunt, Lydia Myers; brother, Norvell Preston Trumbo Jr.; sister-in-law, Doris (Showalter) Trumbo; sister, Helen (Trumbo) Shank; and brother-in-law, Stuart Shank.
She is survived by her husband, Rowland W. Shank Sr.; her twin sister, Alma (Jane) Alderfer; brother-in-law, Joe Alderfer (Harrisonburg, Va.); son, Rowland W. Shank Jr.; daughter-in-law, Donna (Burkhart) Shank (Broadway, Va.); son, Don W. Shank (Broadway, Va.); daughter-in-law, Marian Shank, and son, Eric Grossman Shank (Palmyra, Pa.). She is also survived by two granddaughters, Sarah Amanda Shank (Seattle, Wash.) and Emily Virginia Shank (Pittsburgh, Pa.).
Thelma grew up in Broadway, Va., where she and her identical twin were known as “the Trumbo twins” and where she and her sister could frequently be seen roller-skating the sidewalks of Broadway during the 1930s and 40s. She also loved to spend time on the next-door farm of her uncle, John Myers, who farmed with work-horses on land where the Walnut Ridge housing development is currently located.
Thelma graduated from Eastern Mennonite School, followed by enrolling in the RMH School of Nursing in 1950. She began dating her then boyfriend and fiancé, Rowland Shank Sr. at the beginning of her nursing program, which at that time did not permit female nursing students to be married while being a student. As a result, she and Rowland waited three years to be married, following her graduation from nursing school in 1953. They were married for 68 years.
Thelma’s interest in nursing began during her employment with Dr. Charles Hertzler at the Green Valley Clinic in Bergton, Va., where her duties included driving Dr. Hertzler to his house calls. She later served as a nurse at RMH in the early 1960s. She made a mid-life career change and attended Philadelphia School of Art for courses in Interior Design and Decorating. She then began her own business in Interior Decorating and enjoyed working with many clients in the Lebanon, Lancaster, and Dauphin County, Pa. areas, where she and the family lived at the time. She brought her own brand of perfectionism and love of beauty to her interior decorating.
Thelma was a devoted, emotionally intense, and loving mother who willingly sacrificed much for her children and family. She was a devout Christian who sang in the Mennonite Hour choir, along with her husband and her sister-in-law, Audrey Shank. She was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite church. She was the consummate ‘Southern woman’ with an emphasis on politeness, manners, and social propriety. However, she was also the holder of strong opinions which she was never shy about sharing, and was a benefactor of the legendary “Trumbo temperament”, accurately described in their family history book as: “Trumbo women are not easily angered, but when they are, they are best left alone.” Her family members (and others) were acutely aware of that, and conducted themselves accordingly.
Thelma was deeply loved and appreciated by her family and all who knew her, and she will always be missed and remembered.
A memorial service will be held at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church on Saturday, May 7, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be for members of the family at Zion Mennonite Church in Broadway, Va.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
