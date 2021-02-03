Thelma Jean Shifflett
Thelma Jean Shifflett, 82, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. Thelma was born in Harrisonburg on July 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Goldie (Smith) and Albert Scott.
She had worked for over 30 years at Marvell/Cargill in Dayton and was a member of Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church in Hinton.
She was united in marriage to Franklin “Frank” Davis Shifflett, who preceded her in death.
Thelma is survived by sons, Dan Ringgold of Harrisonburg and Richard Ringgold and wife, Silvia, of Bridgewater; sisters, Nancy Smith of Rawley Springs, and Carolyn Eye of Rawley Springs; brother, Vernon Scott of Harrisonburg; stepgrandchildren, Laura Riddel and Craig Berry; stepgreat-grandchildren, Alex Riddel, Kevin Riddel and Conner Berry; nieces and nephews; and best friend, Margaret Secrist.
She is also preceded in death by a sister, Vivian Scott.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Cooks Creek Cemetery with the Rev. W.L. Sonny Henkel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 182, Hinton, VA 22831.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
