Thelma Ketterman Brunk of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Burkholder House, VMRC, at age 92.
Mrs. Brunk was born on July 11, 1928, in Pendleton County W.Va. to the late Burrel Ketterman and Nida Bennet Ketterman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James R. Brunk in December 2015; infant twin daughters, and a brother, Norman Ketterman.
She is survived by her sisters, Avinell Weaver, Harrisonburg, Va., and Sherry Brown, Keezletown, Va.; her children, Bob Brunk (Keri Sue) of Harrisonburg, Va., Beth Bergey (Robert) of Hellertown, Pa., John Brunk (Juli) of Bradenton, Fla., and Dr. Don Brunk (Becky) of Bellingham, Wash.; 13 grandchildren, and 14 ½ great-grandchildren.
She attended Eastern Mennonite HS and EMC. She worked in the allergy department at University of VA Hospital while her husband attended UVA. She was the founding member of Charlottesville Mennonite Church, and since 1963, a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, where she was involved in activities and committees for many years. She was a past president of the Rockingham Harrisonburg Auxiliary to the Medical Society and served several years on the Board of Auxiliary to the Medical Society of Virginia.
They lived in Charlottesville 15 years before returning to Harrisonburg, where Dr. Brunk practiced internal medicine until his retirement in 1994.
The joy of her life was her family and dear friends. No one could organize a big group and feed them like she could. She set a strong example for her family. Thelma extended her family circle by years of hosting international students and helping them adjust to living in a foreign culture.
The casket will be closed and there will be no visitation or register book at the funeral home.
Family will gather at the graveside for a private service.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
Donations in her memory may be made to Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, 1552 S. High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
