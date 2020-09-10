Thelma Marie Foley, 93, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Foley was born Sept. 23, 1926, in West Virginia, and was a daughter of the late Cliff and Margie Warner Arbaugh.
She worked for Rocco Hatchery and for Rion-Bowman VFW Post 632 for many years. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church.
She was married to Auber “Bill” William Foley, who preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 1989.
Surviving are a sister, Norma Thomas; half siblings, David Arbaugh, Luther Arbaugh, Clifton Arbaugh, Sudie Selmon; grandchildren, Terisa Brainard, Michael Wimer, John Pence Jr., Eugene Pence, Debra Layman, Stacey Painter, Jeremey Painter, Brandie Johnson, James Breeden, Jason Foley, Marshall Foley, and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Foley was preceded in death by her children, Raymond Wimer, Rebecca Mae Moses, Lorraine Painter, Steve Foley, Richard Foley; a sister, Ideva Martin, and a granddaughter, Angela Pence.
Pastor Jeff Ferguson will conduct a graveside service Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
