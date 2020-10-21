Thelma Floyd Hollar, 92, of Singers Glen, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hollar.
Ms. Hollar was born May 24, 1928, in Mannington, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Millard R. Floyd and Hazel Garrison Floyd.
She was a graduate of Linville-Edom High School and Shenandoah College in Dayton.
Ms. Hollar served for many years as administrative assistant to the principals at Singers Glen and Linville-Edom Elementary Schools. She has been an active member of Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church in Singers Glen since she moved there when her father was appointed as pastor 1942. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, held various offices in the United Methodist Women’s group, and served on the Administrative Council and Pastor-Parish Relations Committee. She was active in the Singers Glen Ruritan Club and the Rockingham West Camp Auxiliary of Gideons International. She was also active in the Senior Citizens group and served as its president.
Surviving are two sons, Hunter Hollar and his wife, Mary Margaret, of Crozet, and Barry Penn Hollar and his wife, Jayne, of Oak Park, Va.; three grandchildren, Sarah Hill Buczynski of Crozet, Maureen McKenna of Charlottesville and Quentin Penn Hollar of Richmond; one great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Buczynski of Crozet; and four great-grandsons, Noah Michael Buczynski of Crozet, Fitzpatrick Kellen and Jack Hunter McKenna of Charlottesville, and Henry Hamilton Hollar of Richmond.
Ms. Hollar was deeply committed to education, having moved to Virginia with her family as her father pursued degrees at Shenandoah College and Bridgewater College. She graduated with a two-year degree from Shenandoah College on the same day he earned his bachelor's degree at Bridgewater. She was very proud that her sons both graduated from the University of Virginia and that all of her grandchildren are also college graduates.
There will be a private family graveside funeral and interment at Singers Glen Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Debra Cline.
Friends may view and sign the register book on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
