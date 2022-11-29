Thelma Martin Hershberger Maust, 93, died peacefully Saturday in the early morning of Nov. 26, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC).
Born Jan. 1, 1929, in Augusta County near Stuarts Draft, Thelma was the third child of the late Rev. John D. and Mary (Craig) Martin.
On June 15, 1950, she married Abram “Abe” Wenger Hershberger of Harrisonburg, who preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 1987. Together they were active members of Weavers Mennonite Church, which she continued to attend throughout her life until moving into VMRC. They shared a love of gardening and journeyed frequently to the beaches of North Carolina together with their children.
Thelma was both a dedicated homemaker and worked part time at the local Risser Martin Egg Plant. In the years following Abe’s death, she briefly shared her baking talents at Heritage Bakery in Harrisonburg. Her family remembers her for her donuts, tea rings, pies, and artfully decorated cookies, among other treats.
On Jan. 14, 1989, she married Clayton Ray Maust of Pigeon, Mich., who passed away July 31, 2018. They began their marriage in Pigeon before returning to Harrisonburg. Together they enjoyed putting miles on their RV by camping, spending winters in Florida, and taking time to visit family near and far.
Thelma was known for her humble nature, generosity, work ethic, optimistic outlook, and steadfast dedication to her family. She enjoyed quilting, playing games, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, and hosting friends and family for delicious meals.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Clinton E. Martin and his wife, Esther, and Roy D. Martin; sister, Mary Frances “Francie” Martin Campbell and her husband, Raymond “Ersel”; and sister-in-law, Phyllis H. Martin.
She is survived by her brother, J. Garland Martin; sister-in-law, Ruth Y. Martin; children, Dr. Leon W. Hershberger and wife, Marjorie, and Evelyn H. Showalter and husband, Myron; four grandchildren, Matthew Hershberger and wife, Jennifer, Todd Showalter and wife, Miranda, Rebecca H. Cooper and husband, Ian, and Melissa Showalter and husband, Roberto Curtis; six great-grandchildren, Sean Hershberger, Aiden Hershberger, Annabell Showalter, Evan Showalter, Rio Showalter Curtis, and Euan Cooper; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Thelma is also survived by Clayton’s family, who embraced her with open arms. They include five stepchildren, Cherie Yoder and husband, Larry, Jerry Maust and wife, Tammy, Lynette Yoder and husband, Darrel, Debby Graber and husband, Barry, and Lori Beachy and husband, Lester; 28 stepgrandchildren; 61 stepgreat-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and family Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802. Following a private graveside service, a Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. at Weavers Mennonite Church Fellowship building (Shady Oak), 2501 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can also be sent to Weaver’s Mennonite Church Building Fund, 2501 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to the VMRC Compassion Fund at 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802. The family is deeply grateful to the many nurses and staff of both Redbud and Brunk House who graciously cared for Thelma in her final years.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
