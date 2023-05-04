Thelma Reedy Andes, 85, of Broadway, Va., passed away May 1, 2023, at Life Care Center in New Market, Va. She was born May 22, 1937, in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late John William and Melva Catherine Ada May Andes Reedy.
Thelma was a homemaker and attended Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Fulks Run.
On Dec. 6, 1958, she married the late Forest “Fossie” Donald Andes, who preceded her in death on March 4, 2013.
Thelma is survived by two daughters, Barbara Andes of Broadway and Evelyn Spinelli and husband, George, of Camdenton, Mo.; three grandchildren, Jessica Beesley and husband, Michael, of Kansas City, Mo., Stephanie Eck and husband, Toby, of Andale, Kan., and Christen Bollig and husband, Brandon, of Denver, Colo.; eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Emie and Stella Beesley, Claire, Gabe, Elsie, Ruby and Eli Eck; siblings Faye Mills and Donald Reedy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Andes; and siblings, Clarence Reedy and Janet Mills.
Pastor Linda Breeden will conduct a funeral service Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Fulks Run, Va. The burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Timberville. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.
Friends may view and sign the guest book Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Village Library, P.O. Box 1045, Broadway VA 22815 or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
