Thelma Ruth Estep Showalter, 77, of Broadway, died Dec. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born Oct. 7, 1944, in Fulks Run and was a daughter of the late Thomas F. and Beulah Sonifrank Estep.
Thelma retired after over 25 years as a teacher’s assistant at Fulks Run Elementary School. She was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church near Broadway.
On Dec. 14, 1963, she married Lowell Duane Showalter, who preceded her in death on July 1, 2005.
Surviving are sons, Nathan Showalter and wife, Krystal, of Myakka City, Fla., Daryl Showalter and wife, Dianna, of Mount Sidney and Chris Showalter and wife, Katherine, of Fulks Run; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Stephen Estep and wife, Nola, of Fulks Run, Dennis Estep and wife, Marlene, of Canada and Alvin Estep and wife, Bettie, of Fulks Run; and sister, Esther Schrock and husband, Arland, of New Market.
Pastor Stephen Estep will conduct a memorial service 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Bethel Mennonite Church near Broadway. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
There will be no services at the funeral home and masks are encouraged at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Homes, P.O. Box 426, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
