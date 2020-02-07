Thelma Ruth Mallow, age 84, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va. She was born March 4, 1935, the daughter of the late Clarence O. and Elsie (Lough) Hartman. On Dec. 10, 1962, Thelma married Noah Mallow, who survives in Franklin.
Mrs. Mallow had worked at Hartman's Grill, Warner Drive In and Franklin Garment Company before retiring from Hanover Shoe Company after 32 years. She was a very devoted, loving and caring mother and grandmother. Thelma was a member of the Hammer Run Church of the Brethren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Jackie Pennybacker (Carroll) of Harrisonburg, Va.; three sons, Rick Warner (Brenda) of Franklin, W.Va., Joe Warner (Connie) of Bellingham, Wash., and Jay Mallow of Franklin, W.Va.; two sisters, Mary Virginia Spitzer of Timberville, Va., and Patsy Munneke of Harrisonburg, Va.; two brothers, Marvin Hartman (Betty) of Brandywine, W.Va., and Bill Hartman of Franklin; five grandchildren, Valerie, Michael, Jessica, Kimberly and Shawn; and four great-grandchildren, Carter, Bryce, Sadie and Tinley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melinda Gail Warner (1979); four brothers, Clarence, Raymond, Ona and Kenneth Hartman; and four sisters, Elsie Warner, Sylvia Hammer, Beulah Murphy and Treva Kimble.
Mrs. Mallow's family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. The funeral service will be on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Sam Harper officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin.
Memorials may be made to Franklin Volunteer Fire Company or any Pendleton County Rescue Squad. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
