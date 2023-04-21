Theodore A. Glover, Jr., known to family and friends as Ted, passed from his Staunton home to the heavenly home of the Lord on Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was surrounded by his beloved wife Jane Ellen and his children Bethany, Rachel, and Joshua as he won his final victory over cancer. Ted was born in Harrisonburg in 1950 to the late Theodore A. Glover, Sr. and Lucile Mathias Glover, and is one of five siblings. For details on the memorial service, visit https://www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com/obituary/theodore-glover-jr.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.