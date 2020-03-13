Theodore Leroy “Buster” Davis, 61, of Elkton, passed away, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Davis was born Dec. 17, 1958, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Ruth Anniebell Davis and the late, Clyde Davis. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brothers, Clarence and Herbert Davis, and a sister, Zelma Marie Turner.
Buster was a graduate of Elkton High School and a member of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Elkton. He worked in construction, running heavy equipment with various companies throughout his working career and later became a cook at Red Lobster. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, attending their sporting events and being able to spend as much time with them as possible.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Thaddeus Lamar Hodgins and companion, Jessica White, of Elkton; grandchildren, Shaylee White, Caleb Hodgins, Aniyah Hodgins and Rylan Hodgins; sisters, Darlene Poindexter of Elkton and Sarah Haines and husband, George, of Shenandoah; brothers, Leo Davis and wife, Sonya, of McGaheysville, Cecil Davis and wife, Elaine, Leewood Davis and wife, Alice, Seymore Davis and Lewis Davis, all of Elkton, and a very special friend, Timmy Myers. Also surviving are aunts and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with the Rev. Frances Belle and the Rev. Audre King officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery in Bryant Hollow.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.