Theodore Oliver Pence, 85, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Brookdale Retirement Home in Harrisonburg. Theodore was born in Virginia on Sept. 16, 1936, and was the son of Elmer E. and Bertha Dovel Pence.
On Aug. 22, 1959, he married Doris Ellen Pence, who preceded him in death on Dec. 31, 2020. In addition to his parents and wife of 61 years, he is preceded by brothers, Ervin and Henry Pence; sisters, Ruth Lam and Louise Miller; and his two grandchildren, Tyler and Andrew Jenkins.
Theodore graduated from Elkton High School and held three state titles in track and field in the1950s. After high school, he joined the United States Army. He went on to become very active in his community, serving as a councilman for the town council in Elkton. He was an Operator at Reynold’s Metals in the plastics division. After retirement, he became Recreation Director at Elkton Recreation Center. He enjoyed coaching youth softball; he was a VA High School League basketball referee and umpired for Rockingham County Baseball Leagues.
Theodore served his Lord and attended The Church of Solsburg and was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed a variety of sports. He was a share holder in the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and University of North Carolina Tar Heels. Aside from watching sports, he loved supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events as their No. 1 fan. He was fond of fishing and looked forward to his yearly fishing trips to OBX.
Mr. Pence is survived by his three daughters, Debra Breeden and husband, Brian; Lisa Jenkins and husband, Kip; and Stephanie Dofflemyer and husband, Greg; brother, Clyde Pence; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and three on the way.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Church of Solsburg with Pastor David Burrell officiating. Interment will follow to Elk Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Rockingham High School Athletic Booster Club or the Ferrum College Football Team.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
