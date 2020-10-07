Theresa Elizabeth Bliss Showalter
Theresa Elizabeth Bliss Showalter, 96, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Communities.
Terry was born Oct. 8, 1923, in New York City, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Mildred Parker Falk.
On June 1, 1947, she married Mason L. Bliss, who preceded her in death on June 22, 1966.
In the best sense of the work, Terry’s life was defined by “drama!” A member of the ‘Greatest Generation,’ Terry grew up during the depression, went to college and became an adult during WWII, married and raised a family during the fifties and sixties. Raised in the Bronx by a stoic New Englander mother and a warm, affectionate immigrant father, Terry was an adored only child. She began piano and “elocution” lessons early, ultimately graduating in the first graduating class of New York City’s High School Music and Art. Both her B.A. from Hunter College and her M.A. from VCU were in drama. Throughout the remainder of her life she either taught drama and English and/or participated on stage, directed and/or produced theatre productions. First as theatre professor at Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C., then as an actor and stage manager at the Barter Theatre in Abington, Va., where she earned membership in Actor’s Equity, the union for professional actors and stage managers. This was one of her proudest achievements, throughout a life of many awards and wide recognition of her devotion to the arts.
After leaving Barter, Terry and her first husband, Mason Bliss, moved to Richmond, where they established The House of Bliss Celebrity Bureau, Inc., producing and touring numerous productions in all performing arts disciplines.
Following his death in 1966, she subsequently married Pat Showalter. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Staunton and for 14 years she taught-what else! – English and drama-at BRCC, ultimately being named Professor Emeritus.
Terry’s VCU thesis on a performing arts program designed to bring arts performances into Virginia’s public schools eventually became the basis for the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the state agency which promotes and supports arts programs all over the Commonwealth. In 2018, Terry was recognized as one of “50 for 50” individuals/groups who had made significant contributions to the arts in Virginia in the 50 years since the Commission was established.
Indeed, arts and drama were part and parcel of all aspects of her life, both personal and professional. Her older daughters played dress up in professionally created Shakespearean costumes. All of her children experienced elaborate Christmas celebrations including beautifully decorated Christmas trees, lots of homemade Christmas cookies, carols played on the piano, and big turkey dinners with all the trimmings. However, Terry consistently forgot to include the giblets in the gravy, which she always recalled and mentioned midmeal!
In her later years, Terry continued to pursue theatre, directing several plays at her church and taking BRCC students on field trips to see touring Broadway hits.
She loved her children and was proud of their accomplishments. She required of herself and others high standards throughout her life. She will be long remembered for almost always wearing pearls. Terry displayed the personality traits of her earlier adulthood to her very last days. A video recorded on Thursday, three days before her death, shows her sitting at the table, tapping out a rhythm to a song being played in the room. At one point she turns to the camera with a well-known expression of annoyance and frustration, turns back to the table, keeps tapping, back to the camera with just a quick smile. Drama to the very end!
She is survived by her children, Alice Theresa “Terry” Bliss, Kathy Bliss Amend and husband, Joseph, Knighton “Lang” Bliss and wife, Renee, and Elizabeth “Betsey” Bliss Conyers; grandchildren, Sam Stevens, Ashley Stevens, Zane Bliss, Sarah Conyers, Josh Conyers and Niles Bliss, as well as great-grandchildren, Mason Smith and Bryce Stevens.
Due to the current pandemic, services may be scheduled for a later time. Interment will take place in Farmville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BRCC Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 80, Weyers Cave, VA 24486-0080. On the check, it should be noted that the gift is in memory of Theresa Showalter, or that the gift is designated for the Louise B. Adams Memorial Scholarship. Gifts can also be made online by going to www.brcc.edu/edfound/ and clicking on the “Donate Online” link.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com or cards may be sent to 2559 Greenport Drive, Rockingham, VA 22801.
