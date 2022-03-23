Theresa Lane Bush Brownell, 54, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Harrisonburg on May 29, 1967, and was a daughter of Douglas and Judy Bush, of McGaheysville.
Theresa worked in food service in the Rockingham County Schools System. She graduated from Spotswood High School.
She was united in marriage on December 27, 2001 to Donald Edwin Brownell.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents is her sister, Lisa May and husband Adam of Broadway; step daughter, Jamie Anderson and husband John, of Deridder, LA; grandchildren, Lisa Henry and husband Dakota, Charles Allen Good, Ciara Anderson and Olivia Anderson and two great grandchildren, Harper Henry and Dakota Henry.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the home, 1629 Mt. Crawford Ave., Bridgewater, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Rescue Squad PO Box 268 Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
