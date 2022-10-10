Thomas Bernard Monger Jr., 69, of Elkton, passed away Oct. 8, 2022, at home. Born Sept. 7, 1953, in Rockingham County, he was the son of the late Thomas Sr. and Ella Mae Morris Monger.
Junior graduated from Elkton High School. He was a self-employed construction contractor that specialized in manufactured home remodeling. While not working, one of his beloved pastimes was racoon hunting.
Surviving are two sons, Tommy Monger and wife, Crystal, of Grottoes and Greg Fleisher of Keezletown; three daughters, Cindy Good and husband, Clyde, of Harrisonburg, Tallulah McDonaldson and husband, Aaron, of Rawley Springs and Kelly Morris of Harrisonburg; a sister, Carolyn McDaniel of Elkton; his companion, Helen “Jennifer” Lucas of Elkton; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Monger requested for all services to be private.
