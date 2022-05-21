Thomas Brian Wood, 63, of Lovettsville, VA, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Tom had fought a long battle with esophageal cancer. He was the son of Ann M. Wood and the late William H. Wood. Tom was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Brunswick, MD. He had just moved he and his wife Marsha to Orange, Virginia to be closer to family. Tom enjoyed camping, gardening, re-enacting, spending time with family and friends, but most of all he loved attending the sports games of his beloved grandchildren.
Tom retired in 2021 from XSport fitness where he was a maintenance supervisor.
Tom is survived by his wife of 14 years Marsha Wood; children Brigette Vandehye (Nick), Riley Wood, bonus children Nicole Loch (Brian), and Julie Hoersken (Mike); brother Ricki Wood (Karen) and sister Lori Marsengill (Gary); brother-in-law Bernard McDaniel (Beth); and mother-in-law and father-in-law Martha and Bernard McDaniel. He is also survived by grandchildren Ethan and Harper Loch, Chloe Hussa, and Eva and Zack Vanderhye, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son Thomas Wood, Jr. and father William H. Wood.
A celebration of life will be held in Orange, VA at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Suite, 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
