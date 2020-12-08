Thomas C. Teter
Thomas Cecil Teter, 63, a resident of Dayton, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Augusta Medical Center. Mr. Teter was born Feb. 15, 1957, in Virginia, and was a son of the late Delmer Cecil and Ellen Harper Teter.
He graduated from Fort Defiance High School. He loved all things agriculture including his own poultry farm he ran for many years. He managed DJ Implements in Dayton for many years and most recently was employed as a parts consultant for Rockingham New Holland. He was a member of Mt. Olivet United Brethren in Christ.
On Aug. 17, 2002, he married Mary Martin Teter, who survives.
Also surviving are a sister, Roseann Pittington (Ron); two brothers, David Teter (Alice) and James “Jim” Teter; and a special niece, Melissa Showalter (Randy).
In addition to his parents, Mr. Teter was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Lucille Shull.
Pastors John Christophel and Dan Lam will conduct a graveside service Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church in Christ Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
There we will be no visitation or viewing at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Laurel Missions, c/o Mt. Olivet United Brethren in Christ, 862 Freemason Run Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
