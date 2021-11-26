Thomas William Counts, Jr. 66 of Broadway, VA passed away November 23, 2021 .
He was a Native American. He was a member of Vietnam Veterans of the America Chapter 1061, Harrisonburg, VA.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Counts, children, and grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
